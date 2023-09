MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed Sunday in Meridian, in the area of 18th Avenue and 24th Street.

28-year-old Melvin Thaggard, Jr., of Enterprise, died of a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead about 1:30 p.m.

Meridian Police are investigating but haven’t yet issued a statement about the case.

