MHP trooper helped out of burning vehicle after crash

A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a single-vehicle crash while responding to...
A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a call for service Sept. 15.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a call for service Sept. 15.

A press release says the 2018 Dodge Charger patrol vehicle was traveling on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County near the Louisiana State line when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a culvert before catching fire.

After the crash, a witness busted the side window to help the trooper out of the vehicle that was upside down.

The trooper received minor injuries and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denisha Knight's parents on stage speaking to the crowd.
In memory of Denisha Knight
Tracey Dear {middle} surrounded by family and friends at the Stop the Violence Rally.
8th annual Stop The Violence Rally
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
Science Saturday offers an inclusive environment that inspires children and families to explore...
Mississippi Children’s Museum Science Day

Latest News

With how dry it is please head local burn bans and I would discourage any open burning as we...
Fall weather will be sticking around
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada
28-year-old Melvin Thaggard, Jr., of Enterprise, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Name released in fatal Sunday shooting
York has had a series of main line breaks, attributed to aging infrastructure, in the past 2-3...
York water service problems continued over the weekend