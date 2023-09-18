Mississippi man accused of killing brother after argument over phone charger

Larry Thrasher, 21
Larry Thrasher, 21(Copiah County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah County Deputies have arrested a man who is accused of killing his brother after an argument over a cell phone charger.

Larry Thrasher, 21, is behind bars for the death of Kawalarius Thrasher, 25, investigators say.

The incident happened on Sardis Road around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

Kawalarius Thrasher died from multiple gunshot wounds after deputies say the siblings got into an argument over a phone charger.

The younger brother is being held in the Copiah County Jail. Bond is not yet set.

