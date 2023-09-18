Mr. Bennie Ray Smith

Bennie Ray Smith
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mr. Bennie Ray Smith were held Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at East Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Meridian with Rev. Randall Bohanon officiating. Mr. Smith, 73, of Meridian, who died Friday, September 8, 2023 at her residence.  A visitation was Friday, September 15, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel and one hour prior to services at the church.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denisha Knight's parents on stage speaking to the crowd.
In memory of Denisha Knight
Tracey Dear {middle} surrounded by family and friends at the Stop the Violence Rally.
8th annual Stop The Violence Rally
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
Science Saturday offers an inclusive environment that inspires children and families to explore...
Mississippi Children’s Museum Science Day

Latest News

Robert Bryant Jarman, Sr.
Mr. Robert Bryant Jarman, Sr.
Rita McCann
Mrs. Rita McCann
David Greet
David A. Greer
Vivian O'Neal will represent Mississippi in the 2024 Miss America Pageant. She is a graduate of...
Miss Mississippi Vivian O'Neal shares the opportunities, impact of the pageant system