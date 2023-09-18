Funeral services for Mr. Bennie Ray Smith were held Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at East Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Meridian with Rev. Randall Bohanon officiating. Mr. Smith, 73, of Meridian, who died Friday, September 8, 2023 at her residence. A visitation was Friday, September 15, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel and one hour prior to services at the church.

