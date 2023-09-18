Memorial Services for Mr. Robert Bryant Jarman, Sr. will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Dr. Raymon Leake and Mrs. Kelly Strode officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Jarman, 83, died Saturday, September 16, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Robert, or “Honey”, “Daddy”, “Papa”, “Papa J” as he was lovingly called by his family, was a 1958 graduate of Lauderdale High School, where he played basketball and met the love of his life. After retiring from the ICG Railroad, he became an entrepreneur, and dabbled a little in a lot. From a Yamaha shop, goats, and window decals to Sports memorabilia, Ebay store fronts, and his latest venture, “The Keylock Man”. Robert did it all. He was a collector of all the things and conquered almost every hobby known to man. He hydro dipped before hydro dipping was cool. To know him was to know adventure, bad jokes, laughter, generosity, the love of Jesus, and that “Papa loves you!” And that he did! He loved his family immeasurably and could often be found hunting, fishing, playing rook, or giving “life changing information” to whoever would listen. He also enjoyed working on his computer, Darling, his second love as he told it, because she didn’t talk back. He was full of life and excitement, and the memories we have will be forever cherished and never forgotten.

Mr. Jarman is survived by his wife of for over 58 years, Joyce “JJ” Jarman; children Kelly Strode (Bill), Kim Eldridge, and Robbie Jarman. Grandchildren, Chase Strode (Laura), Deanna Simons (Stephen), Addie Strode, Austin Jarman (Fiancé Emily), Justin Jarman (Ruby Danielle), Hunter Eldridge, and Lyston Jarman; great-grandchildren, Avery, Lexi, Kaisen Simons, and Houston Jarman. One sister, Charlotte Hudson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Robert is preceded in death by his parents Amos and Edna Jarman; and his sister, Sue Oxner Raspberry.

The Jarman family suggest memorials be made as donations to Shriner’s Children Hospital or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

The Jarman family will receive guests from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites in the chapel.

