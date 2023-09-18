Funeral services for Mrs. Irene Hornsby will begin at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 22, 2023 at New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church – Meridian, 2017 9th Ave Meridian, MS 39301, with Pastor Jerome Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Hornsby, 86, of Hattiesburg, formerly of Meridian, died Saturday, September 16, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was a devoted member of New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church – Meridian where she sang in the choir for many years. She enjoyed music and singing. She was a devoted wife, mother of six, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was devoted to caring for her home and family and providing for their needs. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Irene is survived by her children, Jackie Hornsby, Peggy Hornsby, Kenneth Hornsby (Elizabeth), and Sandra Palmer (John). 19 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Siblings, Gertrude Patterson and Rose Johnson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Hornsby is preceded in death by her husband Jamie Lewis Hornsby; her children, Jimmy Hornsby and Ricky Hornsby; her parents Walter and Lillie Barnes; Siblings, Martha Buchanan, Bertha Green, Inez Green, Willie Barnes, Walter Barnes, and Thelma Williams.

Pallbearers will be David Bramlett, Christopher Leggett, Jamie Hornsby, Jackie Hornsby, Jr, Ricky Hornsby, Jr., Nicholas Hornsby, and Avery Hornsby.

The Hornsby family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, September, 21, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

