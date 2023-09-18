Mrs. Rita McCann

Rita McCann
Rita McCann
Rita McCann(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A memorial service in celebration of the life of Mrs. Rita McCann will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Rita McCann, 69, passed away on September 15, 2023 in Meridian MS.

She is survived by her mother, Daisy Aldy; her husband, Marty McCann; her brother, Johnny Aldy; her son, Zolan Henderson; and granddaughter, Sadie Joe Henderson.

Rita was a registered nurse for around thirty years and was a consummate caretaker to everyone she met even outside of work. Rita LOVED the arts. Music, movies, and theatre were some of her favorite things to attend. To list all of her favorite bands or movies would make for the longest obituary in history. But to quote one of her favorite movies, “A heart is shown not by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others”, The Wizard of Oz. And Rita, you were SO loved by others.

Memorial donations can be made in Rita’s name to Magnolia Grove Meditation Center by going to website magnoliagrovemonastery.org

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denisha Knight's parents on stage speaking to the crowd.
In memory of Denisha Knight
Tracey Dear {middle} surrounded by family and friends at the Stop the Violence Rally.
8th annual Stop The Violence Rally
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
Science Saturday offers an inclusive environment that inspires children and families to explore...
Mississippi Children’s Museum Science Day

Latest News

Robert Bryant Jarman, Sr.
Mr. Robert Bryant Jarman, Sr.
David Greet
David A. Greer
Mr. Bennie Ray Smith
Vivian O'Neal will represent Mississippi in the 2024 Miss America Pageant. She is a graduate of...
Miss Mississippi Vivian O'Neal shares the opportunities, impact of the pageant system