What was Tropical Storm Nigel strengthened into a hurricane on Monday morning over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It’s within an environment (in the short-term) where it can intensify quickly as it feeds off the very warm tropical Atlantic waters, and shear won’t start really attacking it until mid-late week. So, Nigel (which is the 6th hurricane of the season) is expected to become a major hurricane sooner than later.

The great news is that it’s not coming to the United States (yay), and it’ll stay well east of Bermuda. It’ll actually recurve around the Bermuda High...eventually turning North then NE...staying out to sea. So, we call storms like this a “fish storm,” but it obviously is still a big hazard for ships.

There’s another disturbance southeast of Nigel, and it has a good chance of developing soon. If it gets the next name, it’ll be Ophelia. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates

