Over 70 electronic devices stolen from Poplar Springs Elementary

If you have any information about the crime, please contact the MPSD Campus Police at...
If you have any information about the crime, please contact the MPSD Campus Police at 601-482-1225.(Meridian Public School District)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Submitted by Meridian Public School District

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three individuals broke into Poplar Springs Elementary School over the weekend of September 9-10, 2023, stealing over 70 school electronic devices.

An arrest warrant was made on Monday, September 18, 2023, charging one of the individuals with breaking into a commercial business.

“I am disheartened that these individuals would break into one of our campuses and steal from our students,” said Dr. Amy Carter, MPSD Superintendent. “Any help the community can provide in helping us find these individuals will be greatly appreciated.”

MPSD Campus Police are also actively looking for the other two suspects who were involved. Some devices are still circulating through the community based on location software in the devices. Those who are found to be in possession of these can also be charged with possession of stolen property.

If you have any information, please contact the MPSD Campus Police at (601) 482-1225.

If you have any information about the crime, please contact the MPSD Campus Police at...
If you have any information about the crime, please contact the MPSD Campus Police at 601-482-1225.(Meridian Public School District)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denisha Knight's parents on stage speaking to the crowd.
In memory of Denisha Knight
Tracey Dear {middle} surrounded by family and friends at the Stop the Violence Rally.
8th annual Stop The Violence Rally
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
Science Saturday offers an inclusive environment that inspires children and families to explore...
Mississippi Children’s Museum Science Day

Latest News

Brayden Alford, a senior at West Lauderdale High is a 2023 National Merit Semifinalist.
LCSD recognizes a National Merit Semifinalist
Regions Bank give tips on how to avoid disaster relief scams.
Regions Bank give tips on how to avoid disaster relief scams
Mississippi Forestry Commission partial-state burn ban
Gov. Tate reeves along with the Mississippi Forestry Commission instates a partial-state burn...
Mississippi Forestry Commission partial-state burn ban