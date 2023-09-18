Regions Bank give tips on how to avoid disaster relief scams

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One banking company wants to remind the public to be aware of scams relating to disaster relief.

With the recent disasters like the Maui Fires and Hurricane Idalia, scammers will use these incidents to take advantage of those who are trying to help others or those dealing with the disaster.

Regions Bank Regional Security Manager John Joyce wants to stress the importance of staying watchful to avoid falling victim to the type of scams.

“Be suspicious of anybody that you don’t know post-Hurricane, post-event. Don’t let people inside your house that you don’t know. Don’t respond to emails, don’t respond to texts, don’t open attachments or links from people, you don’t know. And, be very suspicious of charities that you’re unaware of that are asking for donations. Stick with those that are legitimate, that you know are legitimate, or your local charities that you know, such as your church,” said Joyce.

To learn more tips to prevent fraud, you are urged to visit Regions Bank’s website.

