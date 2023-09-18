Saints trying to achieve first 2-0 start since 2013

The Saints are looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2013. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
The Saints are looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2013. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(AP Photo/Butch Dill | AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold will have a lot on the line Monday night when they face the Carolina Panthers.

First off, the Saints are looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2013. That New Orleans squad finished the season, 11-5, and went to the playoffs.

The Saints would also like to exact some payback on the Panthers after being swept by them last year. New Orleans has also lost two in a row in Charlotte.

The Black and Gold are currently 3-point favorites over Carolina. Running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) is questionable for the contest.

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denisha Knight's parents on stage speaking to the crowd.
In memory of Denisha Knight
Tracey Dear {middle} surrounded by family and friends at the Stop the Violence Rally.
8th annual Stop The Violence Rally
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
Science Saturday offers an inclusive environment that inspires children and families to explore...
Mississippi Children’s Museum Science Day

Latest News

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
Ole Miss Head Football Coach, Lane Kiffin, high fives some of his offensive players after they...
Kiffin and the Rebels shift focus to Conference play after win over Yellow Jackets
LSU running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball past Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn...
What’s next for Mississippi State after lopsided defeat against No. 14 LSU?
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws a pass against South Florida during the first half...
Simpson, Williams help No. 10 Alabama shrug off slow start and beat South Florida 17-3