Search for missing Marine Corps jet ongoing in South Carolina after pilot safely ejects

Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a pilot being ejected from it on Sunday.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Military officials in Charleston, South Carolina are looking for a missing jet after a pilot safely ejected from it on Sunday.

Joint Base Charleston announced they are looking for a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35B Lighting II jet.

The jet is from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to public affairs specialist Jeremy Huggins.

Huggins says the pilot was safely ejected and taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition.

The joint base also says they are working with the Marine Corps and the Federal Aviation Administration to find the F-35 that was involved. They say the focus is north of the joint base, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion.

Anyone with information that may help locate the F-35 is asked to call the Base Defense Operations Center.

