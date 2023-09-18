The weather in a word: Beautiful

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s the last week of summer, and the weather is going to be superb for outdoor plans. High pressure (our fair weather friend) is dominating our weather today, and it has brought some drier air to the area. Dew points are in the 50s (yay), and this makes it feel comfy outside (far from humid). So, expect low humidity and plentiful sunshine today with seasonable highs in the upper 80s.

This morning, we started the day with widespread 50s, and this was the coolest AM we’ve had since May. If you missed the comfy, cool, crisp feel this morning...no worries, there’s more to come! Tuesday morning will, again, start with mid-upper 50s...similar for Wednesday morning. Mornings hover more around the 60 degree mark for the end of the, but it’ll still be nice (and below the average).

Afternoon highs this week will range from 86°-91° for Meridian and surrounding cities, but what you won’t experience this week is RAIN. This is not good news considering most of our area is suffering from a drought (including Meridian).

Moderate Drought for most areas / Extreme Drought for Western zones (WTOK)

Burn bans are in place for most of our area, so please take heed to local burn bans.

Fall officially begins on Saturday, September 23rd , and it looks like the first weekend of fall will bring seasonable early fall weather. Highs both days will climb into the upper 80s, and mornings will start in the low-mid 60s. Thankfully, isolated showers are possible by Sunday evening. Next week does bring more opportunities for rain.

