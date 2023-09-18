Wildfire reported in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County is among those included in a burn ban in Mississippi that covers 40 counties. And there’s good reason.

Current very dry conditions enable sparks to ignite a fire easily and make any burning dangerous.

Clarke County Hot Topics reported a fire Monday afternoon near Brady Brothers Woodyard on County Road 261 that endangered some dwellings.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission says during a burn ban, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed.

The Forestry Commission map shows just how widespread the fire danger is in the state.

The Forestry Commission map shows just how widespread the fire danger is in the state. (Mississippi Forestry Commission)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.