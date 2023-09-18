York water service problems continued over the weekend

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The City of York had another water main break Saturday that again interrupted service to residents and businesses.

Mayor Willie Lake said Monday a 12-inch main line on Highway 11 between York and Cuba failed about 12:30 p.m. and was repaired by 4 p.m. Sunday. He said the break emptied tanks, which take time to refill.

Lake said he estimated 40-50% of customers have their water service restored and he’s hopeful all will be back to normal by Monday night.

York has had a series of main line breaks, attributed to aging infrastructure, in the past 2-3 weeks, which have interrupted service and frustrated residents.

Lake said any residents still needing bottled water may call City Hall at 205-392-5231.

