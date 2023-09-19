59-year-old man died after bee attack, coroner confirmed

The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.
The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.(Pexels)
By Cameron Aaron and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A man in southeastern Kentucky died after he was attacked by bees and stung several times, according to the Harlan County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said the 59-year-old man was trying to move an old bag of potting soil from his porch when he was stung by a swarm of bees from inside the bag.

Family members immediately began CPR until emergency officials could arrive and take over, but authorities said those attempts failed.

The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.

“Our heartfelt prayers go out to the entire family and friends,” a post read on the Harlan County Coroner’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Melvin Thaggard, Jr., of Enterprise, died of a gunshot wound to the chest Sunday.
MPD seeking help to ID shooting suspect
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Two suspects, one wielding, a gun while the other stands in back
Attempted armed robbery of a Dollar General in Meridian
If you have any information about the crime, please contact the MPSD Campus Police at...
Over 70 electronic devices stolen from Poplar Springs Elementary
With how dry it is please head local burn bans and I would discourage any open burning as we...
Fall weather will be sticking around

Latest News

FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Rain is much needed
Dry grounds and rain free skies bring a threat for wildfire danger
A check for $5000 was presented to MCM - Meridian for The SPOT and their one year celebration!
Generous donation given to MCM - Meridian for The Spot
Thanks to a generous donation, everyone will be able to celebrate a special milestone with a...
Donation to MCM Meridian for The SPOT
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens expanded strikes if there is no progress on contract with automakers by noon Friday