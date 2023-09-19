Attempted armed robbery of a Dollar General in Meridian

Two suspects, one wielding, a gun while the other stands in back
Two suspects, one wielding, a gun while the other stands in back(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -According to the Meridian Police Department, two black males entered the Dollar General off of North Frontage Road in Meridian around 8:20 p.m. in an attempt to rob the store.

One suspect was armed while the other stood as the lookout.

The individuals did not steal any items from the store, according to police.

According to the police department, the two suspects fled on foot.

MPD is still looking for the two suspects.

If you have any information on the location of the two suspects, please call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Melvin Thaggard, Jr., of Enterprise, died of a gunshot wound to the chest Sunday.
MPD seeking help to ID shooting suspect
Denisha Knight's parents on stage speaking to the crowd.
In memory of Denisha Knight
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Tracey Dear {middle} surrounded by family and friends at the Stop the Violence Rally.
8th annual Stop The Violence Rally
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game

Latest News

Secretary of State Wes Allen says AVID is a “four-prong system” that will allow the state to...
Alabama unveils homegrown AVID system to maintain state voter rolls
The Helena Police Department is investigating a road rage incident in Shelby County that...
Man stabbed during road rage incident with couple delivering food in Alabama
If you have any information about the crime, please contact the MPSD Campus Police at...
Over 70 electronic devices stolen from Poplar Springs Elementary
Brayden Alford, a senior at West Lauderdale High is a 2023 National Merit Semifinalist.
LCSD recognizes a National Merit Semifinalist