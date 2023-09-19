Attempted armed robbery of a Dollar General in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -According to the Meridian Police Department, two black males entered the Dollar General off of North Frontage Road in Meridian around 8:20 p.m. in an attempt to rob the store.

One suspect was armed while the other stood as the lookout.

The individuals did not steal any items from the store, according to police.

According to the police department, the two suspects fled on foot.

MPD is still looking for the two suspects.

If you have any information on the location of the two suspects, please call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

