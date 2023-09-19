Chapel Hart discusses upcoming plans

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The ladies of Chapel Hart have been taking country music and the world by storm since their television debut.

News 11 chatted with Danica, Devynn, and Trea about what is on the horizon for the powerhouse trio.

“So literally we pulled up last night and we’re going to get to be home for like a day and a half and we’re headed back-to-back to Nashville,” said Danica Hart.

The ladies of Chapel Hart have been pretty busy since their golden buzzer moment on America’s Got Talent. From national TV appearances, headlining a tour, and performing at award shows, the trio’s personal favorite is performing at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Yesterday made the year since our very first, since our debut. It’s our Opry-versary! It literally feels like it was just yesterday,” said Devynn Hart.

“It’s something about being in the room and it doesn’t matter if it’s your first time or your 50th time. Like I say, you get the exact same emotions,” Trea Swindle.

This Mississippi trio showed up on the Meridian music scene in April of 2021 and we’ve been cheering them on ever since, proudly watching as they make their climb to the top.

“I think that’s the thing that makes my heart the most happy is that when people say like, I feel like a proud mom or a proud grandma. I feel like y’all’s best friend. I’m like, I’m rooting for y’all and like, I think that that’s one of the biggest compliments. I think for somebody to tell you that you’ve been an inspiration to them is number one. But, number two is to have somebody who like their, their hearts connected to you. So every win, every fail, they’re right there and even if it is just behind the keyboard to go, I love you and I’m praying for you. You know it means everything to us,” said Danica Hart.

What’s next for the ladies? Can we expect new music?

“We will be going back into the studio this week because you know we’re always trying to get as much music in as we can. So, definitely, y’all gotta keep y’all ears and eyes peeled because there’s definitely gonna be some new Chapel Hart music on the horizon,” said Trea Swindle.

“We always want to tell Mississippi, too, be ready, get ready cause it’s almost award season. You never know where you might see your girls,” said Danica Hart.

The group has several performances coming up including a January show at the Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia.

