City of Meridian Arrest Report September 19, 2023
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RONALD L WATTS
|1980
|4427 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|SHERRY L BARFIELD
|1964
|1718 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JAMURION L SPENCER
|1999
|1804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CHRISTOPHER D RANDLE
|1990
|4956 TUBBS RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|LATORIA D HUDSON
|1992
|121 60TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 19, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 8:14 PM on September 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:37 PM on September 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
