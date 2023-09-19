City of Meridian Arrest Report September 19, 2023

Robbery

At 8:14 PM on September 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:37 PM on September 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.