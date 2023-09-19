Clarke County Chancery Clerk candidate profile: Lynnita Bartee

Clarke County Chancery Clerk Election
Clarke County Chancery Clerk Election(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read below and view other candidate profiles here.

Name 

Lynnita Bartee 

What are the duties of the Chancery Clerk?

The duties of the Chancery Clerk include, but are not limited to the following: Taking/recording/maintaining minutes of the county board meetings; recording land deeds; maintaining records of judicial directives and Chancery Court proceedings; managing the court docket; receiving and accounting for various fees; processing all phases of civil commitments (mental health, drug and alcohol), and preserving land records(including deeds of trusts, mortgage, and land surveys); receiving bills, petitions and any other paperwork sent to the county, and receiving record claims against the county government. The Chancery Clerk is also responsible for submitting statistical data to the Administrative Offices of the Courts. The Chancery Clerk is a four-year term position.

What makes you a better choice than your opponent?

I think there are several things that make me the best choice. As a wife, mother, and grandmother, I know how important family is. The Chancery Clerk provides services to individuals as well as to families. I have a proven track record for being a committed professional and outstanding customer service provider. I have ALWAYS done this with a smile.21 and a half years of service to my country allowed me to encounter folks from all walks of life. That, along with over 10 years as a clerk,20+ years in management/leadership positions, Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management, community involvement, school district mentor, involvement in my church, and the various boards in which I serve my community are only a few of the reasons why I am the BEST choice. I want to continue serving Clarke County, but in a greater capacity. Folks already know that I am not a Party person; I’m a People Person, and as an Independent Candidate my proven record already speaks for itself as to why voters should elect me, Lynnita Bartee, November, 7th, the next Chancery Clerk for Clarke County.

