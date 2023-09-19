Clarke County Constable Place 2 candidate profile:

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read below and view other candidate profiles here.

Harold Lockridge

If elected as Constable, Clarke County Place 2, I will faithfully serve all processes issued by the court.  I will help to insure the integrity of criminal justice in Clarke County by making regular patrols in the county and communicating and interacting with our citizens in order to detect any criminal activity.  I will further coordinate my activities and any information gained with the Sheriff’s department and the various municipal police departments in the county in order to better protect our citizens.  I feel that I am the best qualified candidate for this position in view of 40 years of dedicated law enforcement experience, coupled with being retired and able to devote much more time to the duties of a full time Constable.

