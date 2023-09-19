Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Casey West Kyle

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Casey West Kyle

Independent Candidate for Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1

How would you make sure you remain impartial when ruling on a case? - To remain impartial when ruling on a case is quite simple when you know the law and do not allow any personal or political opinions to sway your decision. As the Clarke County Justice Court Clerk, I have been trained by the Mississippi Judicial College for 8 years with similar training to the Justice Court Judges. That training has enabled me to know the laws and the proper way to run Justice Court. Sitting on the bench alongside impartial Justice Court Judges for the last 16 years has taught me how to make wise and impartial rulings in any situation. I have learned so much by listening to hundreds of cases each year in the courtroom. The law is the law and there is no room for impartiality if you enforce the law the way it is written. I will not be the type of judge who will rule in favor of someone due to knowing them personally or because of who they are and I will not rule against an individual because of prior criminal history or hearing negative things about them. Every voice will be heard and each case will be ruled on based on evidence and the law that applies to that case.

What makes you a better choice than your opponent?- My 16 year experience in the Justice Court office/courtroom and my in depth knowledge of the Justice Court system make me a better choice than my opponents. If you find yourself on either side of the Justice Court courtroom, you will want a judge who knows the law and your constitutional rights. I have the experience and hands on training to walk right into this position on day one and be a lawful, impartial, and respectable Justice Court Judge who will ensure justice and protect your rights while maintaining the integrity of the court as it deserves. There will be no “learning phase” for me like it would be for my opponents. I am ready and equipped to be the next Justice Court Judge of Place 1 today.

