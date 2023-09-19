Dry grounds and rain free skies bring a threat for wildfire danger

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! As we still hope for more rain there is a limited threat for wildfire danger due to dry conditions. Take heed to all burn bans, there is a steady but light breeze throughout the day.

It was a very cool start to the morning, highs are in the low 90s to upper 80s. Sunny skies will start the day before cloud cover moves in this afternoon. Do forget to water plants and mow the lawn over the next several days. A small chance of rain returns by Sunday when a cold front is set to move through.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.