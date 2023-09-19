Keith Alexander

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mr. Keith Alexander will begin at 2:30 PM Friday, September 22, 2023 at Evangel Temple Church with Reverend Mike Boles officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Alexander, 67, of Meridian, died Monday, September 18, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Keith was a loving family man who enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed being outdoors working on his tractor and tending to his garden. He loved to travel and enjoyed cheering Vicki on in her races wherever she went. He loved to spend time on the beach, especially with his family. Keith was a devoted Christian and follower of Christ. He was a member of Evangel Temple where he helped wherever he was needed.

Mr. Alexander is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Vicki Alexander; children Brad Alexander (Lindsey), Kyle Alexander (Toni), Misti Alexander, and Chasity Alexander. Grandchildren, Baylee Stafford (Bo), Breann Alexander (Tyler Culpepper), Carmen Alexander, Brooke Alexander, Cole Boswell, Caden Boswell, Laci Boswell, Jacob Dedmon, and Allana Dedmon; and two great-grandchildren, Jesse Stafford and Emery Culpepper; his beloved four-legged companion, Snookie; as well as a host of extended family members.

Mr. Keith is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Jeannette Alexander.

The Alexander family suggests memorials be made as donations to Evangel Temple Church Drama Ministry or Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Alexander Family will receive guests from 12:30 PM until 2:15 PM prior to funeral rites in the church.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

