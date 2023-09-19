Lamar girls soccer clinches Division II East for the third straight year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Monday night’s 3-0 win over Starkville Academy gave the Lamar Raiders girls soccer team their third straight Division II East title.

The win brings the Raider’s record to 2-1-1 on the season, with just three regular season matches left to play.

“We work and we work, and it just shows on the field that we earn it,” said Elana Farrar, the center back for the Raiders.

Winning the division is not the end goal for the team, however. The team will be looking to make another run to the MAIS state championship, where they fell short last season.

“Our goal (is) just to make it state and just play from there, just take a game as a game,” Farrar said.

The Raiders will travel to Heritage academy Tuesday, for a match with the Hawks set for 5:30 PM.

