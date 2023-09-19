Lamar girls soccer clinches Division II East for the third straight year

The Lamar Raiders girls soccer team defeated Starkville Academy Monday night, 3-0.
The Lamar Raiders girls soccer team defeated Starkville Academy Monday night, 3-0.(WTOK Sports)
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Monday night’s 3-0 win over Starkville Academy gave the Lamar Raiders girls soccer team their third straight Division II East title.

The win brings the Raider’s record to 2-1-1 on the season, with just three regular season matches left to play.

“We work and we work, and it just shows on the field that we earn it,” said Elana Farrar, the center back for the Raiders.

Winning the division is not the end goal for the team, however. The team will be looking to make another run to the MAIS state championship, where they fell short last season.

“Our goal (is) just to make it state and just play from there, just take a game as a game,” Farrar said.

The Raiders will travel to Heritage academy Tuesday, for a match with the Hawks set for 5:30 PM.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Melvin Thaggard, Jr., of Enterprise, died of a gunshot wound to the chest Sunday.
MPD seeking help to ID shooting suspect
Denisha Knight's parents on stage speaking to the crowd.
In memory of Denisha Knight
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Tracey Dear {middle} surrounded by family and friends at the Stop the Violence Rally.
8th annual Stop The Violence Rally
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game

Latest News

Michael Thomas pulls in a first down reception against the Panthers. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints open season 2-0 with 20-17 victory at Carolina
The Saints are looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2013. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Saints trying to achieve first 2-0 start since 2013
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
Ole Miss Head Football Coach, Lane Kiffin, high fives some of his offensive players after they...
Kiffin and the Rebels shift focus to Conference play after win over Yellow Jackets