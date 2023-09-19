Man wanted for attempted murder in Louisiana arrested in Meridian

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police announced Tuesday that a suspect wanted in Louisiana for murder was arrested in Meridian, through cooperation between MPD, the U.S. Marshals Service and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

MPD said Jeffery L. Callender, 51, was wanted in Caddo Parish for attempted 2nd-degree murder and false imprisonment (armed).

Callender is awaiting the extradition back to Louisiana to face those charges.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office website listed active warrants against Callender dated Sept. 13 that also included theft.

