Dennis Doyle
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ervices for Mr. Dennis Doyle will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:30-3:00 pm at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Dennis Doyle passed away September 15, 2023.

Mr. Dennis Doyle loved his kids and grandkids. He would always put a smile on your face with his humor or dancing a “Jig”. Mr. Dennis loved driving his 18 wheeler it was a huge part of his life. He loved his wife and missed her dearly. He could often be found in his chair with a glass of Diet Mt. Dew and his T.V. remote.  Mr. Dennis also loved to go fishing. On Sundays he would give his brothers and sister a call just to check in. Occasionally he could be found sitting on his swing missing his wife. Now he is forever reunited with the love of his life.

Survivors:

Children:  Trisha Mejia, Sheryl East, Travis Johnston (Regina), Alicia Tavera, Joseph Johnston, Angela Lanham (Julie)

Grandchildren:

Roderick Greer, Adrian Doyle, Jasmine Doyle, Kayla East, Alejandra Martinez, Selena East, Antonio Martinez, Jordan Velasquez, Dylan Thomas, Nathaniel Tavera, Dawson “John” Thomas, Dakota  Thomas,  Duece  Johnston, Katie-Lynn Johnston, Wesley Thomas, Jessica Thomas, Alfred Goss, Addalynn Johnston, Lily Johnston, Alyssa Reynolds and Kristen Reynolds

Great- Grandchildren:

Adilynn Doyle, Adrianna Doyle

Siblings:

David Doyle, Jerry Doyle and Cindy Laughter

Mr. Dennis Doyle is preceded in death by his wife :Teresa Doyle, Great- Grandchild: Raylen Wiggins, Parents: Raymond and Mable Doyle and one brother: James Doyle.

Pallbearers: Duece  Johnston, Adrian Doyle, Antonio Martinez, Julie Lanham, Nathaniel Tavera, Rodrick Greer, Travis Johnston and Justin Laughter.

Honorary Pallbearers:

Wesley Thomas and Blake Thomas

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

