MSU Extension hosts FARMtastic

By Anna Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today students from around Lauderdale County had the opportunity to learn about farming and agriculture.

The Lauderdale County MSU Extension Service hosted the annual FARMtastic event.

The event is a free opportunity for students and the public to learn more about the agricultural industry in Mississippi.

Walk through exhibits featured hands on learning activities about animals, crops, plants, fish, and wildlife.

“I think it’s important just for kids to get that hands on experience and learn about the things around them like the clothes they wear, the food they eat and just things that they come in contact with day to day,” said 4-H Extension Agent, Meribeth Boland.

Students also shared some of the things they learned while walking through the exhibits.

“I’ve learned about cotton machines and that cotton is hard to pick and corn is one of the most popular foods in the world,’ said RCA Second Grader, Ethan Cole.

Emily Marie Craddock, a Second Grader at Kemper Academy, shared what she learned about farmers.

“Well, they feed cows, they ride horses and they feed horses,” Emily said. “They feed hay for the horses and goats.”

The event is free and open to the public until 6:00 pm on September 19, 2023. Registered schools and students will continue to tour the event throughout this week.

