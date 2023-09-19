Newton County CTE hosts College and Career Fair

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Schools hosted a College and Career Fair for Seniors at the new Newton County Career and Technical site.

Seniors from Newton Municipal Schools, Newton Academy, Union Public Schools and Newton County Schools learned about potential career and education paths.

“Today was a great day for Seniors to see the options available whether in furthering their education or selecting a career path. By having a variety of companies represented here today, students could ask questions and get specific answers in a specialized field,” said Jessica Thomas, Newton County Middle and High School Counselor.

Over 25 colleges, universities, companies and different branches of government participated.

