Saints open season 2-0 with 20-17 victory at Carolina

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVUE) - The Saints are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013. They went on the road Monday night (Sept. 18) and pulled out a 20-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Backup running back Tony Jones, Jr. rushed for two touchdowns. Taysom Hill also ran wild on the ground with 75 yards rushing on eight carries.

Derek Carr completed 21 of 36 passes for 228 yards.

In the third quarter, Chris Olave pulled in a one-handed catch for a 42-yard reception. His big grab setup the Saints at the Carolina 30-yard line.

That would eventually lead to Jones first score of the day, a 2-yard touchdown. It was Jones’ first NFL career TD. Jones was filling in for Jamaal Williams, who was lost to an injured hamstring in the first half.

Jones would punch in his second score in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard touchdown.

The Saints failed to find the end zone on two trips to the red zone in the first half. Instead, Blake Grupe connected on field goals of 28 and 23 yards in the first two quarters.

New Orleans is back on the road next week, facing the Green Bay Packers (1-1) in Wisconsin.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Melvin Thaggard, Jr., of Enterprise, died of a gunshot wound to the chest Sunday.
MPD seeking help to ID shooting suspect
Denisha Knight's parents on stage speaking to the crowd.
In memory of Denisha Knight
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Tracey Dear {middle} surrounded by family and friends at the Stop the Violence Rally.
8th annual Stop The Violence Rally
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener