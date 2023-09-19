School district IDs suspects in theft from Poplar Springs Elementary

The Meridian Public School District identified Colby Scott Thompson and Michael David Huey as...
The Meridian Public School District identified Colby Scott Thompson and Michael David Huey as suspects in the break-in at Poplar Springs Elementary School.(Meridian Public School District)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Submitted by Meridian Public Schools

MERIDIAN, Miss. - The Meridian Public School District Campus Police have identified Michael David Huey, of 5430 Hwy. 397, Louisville, and Colby Scott Thompson, of 4100 40th Street, Meridian, as the other two suspects in the burglary of Poplar Springs Elementary School that saw the theft of over 70 electronic devices the weekend of September 10-11, 2023.

Colby Scott Thompson, of 4100 40th Street, Meridian, is a suspect in a theft from Poplar Springs Elementary.
Colby Scott Thompson, of 4100 40th Street, Meridian, is a suspect in a theft from Poplar Springs Elementary.(Meridian Public School District)
Michael David Huey, of 5430 Hwy. 397, Louisville, is a suspect in a theft from Poplar Springs Elementary School.
Michael David Huey, of 5430 Hwy. 397, Louisville, is a suspect in a theft from Poplar Springs Elementary School.(Meridian Public School District)

With the help of the Meridian Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, the district said it hope to make arrests soon.

If you have information about Michael David Huey or Colby Scott Thompson, contact the MPSD Campus Police at 601-482-1225.

