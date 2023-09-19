Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Ole Miss scored on six of seven offensive possessions in the second half Saturday night to a 48-23 win over Georgia Tech. The Rebels defense is still a work in progress as they allowed Tech 477 yards of offense and the Yellow Jackets were able to convert 11-of-20 third down plays. The No. 15 Rebels (3-0) travel to No. 13 Alabama (2-1) for a national TV game on CBS this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. This is the first time since 2015 that the Crimson Tide has not been ranked in the Top 10 in the Associated Press college poll.

Number 12 LSU dominated play as Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels passed for two scores and ran for two more as he hit 30-of-34 passes for 361 yards. He also ran for another 64 yards in a 41-14 win over Mississippi State. LSU rolled up 530 offensive yards and the Tiger defense limited the Bulldogs to only 201 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) will travel to South Carolina (1-2, 0-1) this Saturday.

Tulane (2-1) held Southern Mississippi to only 34 yards rushing and 213 yards of total offense as they rolled into Hattiesburg and left with a 21-3 win under their belt. The Golden Eagles (1-2) will open their second season of Sun Belt play this Saturday at Arkansas State.

Alcorn defeated McNeese, 17-3, and the Braves (1-2) will host Prairie View this Saturday. Jackson State (2-2, 1-0) lost to Texas State, 77-34. This Saturday, the Tigers (2-2) will host Bethune-Cookman while Mississippi Valley (0-2) will go to North Carolina Central this Saturday.

Delta State (3-0, 1-0) clipped Valley, 35-7, as DSU will host Shorter this Saturday. Mississippi College (1-2, 0-1) lost a heartbreaker to West Georgia, 38-35, and will travel to West Alabama this Saturday. Millsaps dropped a close one to Sewanee, 27-21. This Saturday, the Majors (0-3, 0-1) will host Hendrix College while Belhaven (2-0) will host Greensboro.

East Mississippi won the big game last week over Jones, 47-23. Both teams are now 1-1 on the year. Other winners were Co-Lin, Coahoma, Gulf Coast, Holmes, Northeast and Northwest. This week’s schedule will feature Co-Lin at Jones, Holmes at East Mississippi, East Central at Hinds, Itawamba at Northeast, Pearl River at Northwest, Gulf Coast at Southwest and Delta at Coahoma.

Tennessee fell to the Florida Gators as the Volunteers offense looked out of sync all night. Alabama won against USF in less than spectacular fashion. Nick Saban used both Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson at quarterback in the game but after the game said the job was still a three-way battle between Buchner, Simpson and Jalen Milroe. Number 1 Georgia looked beatable in slipping past South Carolina. A sleeper out west is Fresno State (3-0) who has beat two ranked teams in Purdue and Arizona State on the road. We saw Coach Prime and his Colorado Buffaloes improve to 3-0 winning a shootout with in-state rival Colorado State, 43-35, in double overtime. This week the SEC schedule features Auburn at Texas A&M while LSU will host Arkansas.

Former MSU quarterback Dak Prescott and Brandon native Gardner Minshew both had great games in leading their NFL teams. Prescott led Dallas to a win over the N.Y. Jets as he passed for 255 yards and two scores. Minshew led Indy past Houston hitting on 18-of-23 passes for 171 yards and one score.

College Baseball is still five months away, but it is always newsworthy in the Magnolia State. MSU will play two fall exhibition games against Louisiana Tech (Oct. 14) and UAB (Oct. 21) at Dudy Noble Field. USM began their formal practice this past Friday but has not scheduled any outside exhibition games. Ole Miss will play home exhibition games against Jacksonville State (Oct. 14) and Memphis (Oct. 29). Delta State baseball will host their annual Alumni Weekend Friday and Saturday and will host the alumni game on Saturday.

