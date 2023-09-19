Voter Registration is huge focus in September

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. It was first officially celebrated in 2012 although Lauderdale County and Mississippi have observed it for the last 32 years.

September is also Voter Registration Month as efforts are designed to ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to vote and create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities.

“The National September Voter Registration Day & Month can be talked about today, but voter registration technically is done every single day by all the circuit clerks in the state of Mississippi.” Said Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson. “We concentrate on the month of September just to be a highlighted day in the month to let you know you need to do it if you’ve moved.”

The next deadline date is Monday, October 9th and that is to be able to vote in the November general election.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.