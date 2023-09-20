Arrest made in Poplar Springs Elementary burglary case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District announced an arrest in the burglary and theft at Poplar Springs Elementary School.

The district said Michael David Huey is in custody, arrested Wednesday at 1006 Lake Drive in Meridian, thanks to assistance from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and the Special Operations Unit.

An arrest warrant is still active for a second suspect, Colby Scott Thompson.

Thompson and Huey were identified as suspects in a break-in at the school during the weekend of Sept. 9-10. Over 70 electronic devices were taken.

If you have any information about where Thompson is, call the MPSD Campus Police at 601-482-1225.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.