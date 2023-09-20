Brandon Presley is reaching out to Black voters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re keeping tabs on the countdown till general election day, we’re down to less than 50 days, and Democratic nominee for Governor Brandon Presley is making it clear he knows he needs the Black vote.

Jackson State University was the backdrop for one of Brandon Presley’s Tuesday campaign stops.

“We’re making a historic investment in reaching and engaging with black voters in Mississippi more than any other gubernatorial campaign in the history of our state,” Presley told the crowd.

Voters we spoke with say they’re glad candidates are taking the time to hear their perspectives.

“I think him coming here will show that he’s about it,” said student Autumn Goule. “Like this is something that he wants. So hopefully he doesn’t talk the talk, and he actually can walk the walk.”

“As a young Black voter in Mississippi, I care about health care,” noted Kennadie Boykin. “I care about reproductive rights, I care about social justice issues, I care about making sure that our voices are heard no matter what.”

“We make up a huge chunk of the voting force and the power,” added young voter Jonas Goss. “So, I think it’s important to connect with the youth, get them out to vote.”

Presley is being direct in his intention to motivate black voters to turn out in this election.

“It’s the morally right thing to do,” said Presley. “We’re a state that is almost 40% Black. And to run for governor and ignore 40% of our population not only is immoral in my standpoint, but I think it puts us economically behind in Mississippi to think that somehow we’re gonna succeed without the Black community succeeding also. I want to be a governor for everybody in Mississippi.”

JSU political science professor Dr. D’Andra Orey says it’s important that he focuses on issues that affect the Black community, like Medicaid expansion and hospital closures. While he says white crossover votes are needed for a Democratic victory, he makes this note.

“I think sometimes candidates take for granted that, you know, Blacks will turn out to vote,” said Orey. “But if you’re not hitting those issues that you know affect the Black community, then it’s almost impossible for you to win an election in Mississippi.”

We have reached out to the Reeves campaign for comment but have not yet received a response.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.