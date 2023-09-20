Businesses in Marion begin to feel an impact from bridge construction on Dale Drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The bridge on Dale Drive is finally being replaced.

Now, the average of nearly 10,000 cars that would normally travel through Marion daily are having to detour.

This means traffic through a once-busy area has come to an abrupt halt.

“Yeah, it’s it’s a very tough time for businesses here. Well, this main thoroughfare here in Marion holds about 12,000 cars; 12,000 cars come through here a day. And so it’s hard to make up for that. And I hope that we are on pace and on time to finish the bridge. In the amount of time that we said that we were going to finish the bridge and hopefully, businesses won’t be impacted for such a long period of time,” said Mayor Larry Gill.

Businesses north of the Dale Drive bridge are beginning to feel the pressure.

These businesses are having to adapt and change how their business would normally operate.

“Yes, the impact the restaurant the first two weeks, but I 100% agree we need a new bridge because that bridge is bad, you know, and I’m happy to get a new bridge, and I’m changing my hours. You know, we open late, and we see the people they support really good. They come for dinner. So I’m happy,” said the Owner of Mi Tierra Louis Aras.

The Mayor of Marion wants to be able to help these businesses so they can remain successful throughout the construction process.

“I’m asking businesses to talk to us, help us help you be strategic, and do things that are out-of-the-box to market your business during this time. We are hopeful that this bridge is going to be back up and open, and the cars are going to be coming through here, and it’s going to be better than it was before it closed,” said Gill.

