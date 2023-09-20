City of Meridian Arrest Report September 20, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 11:33 AM on September 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.