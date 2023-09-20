City of Meridian Arrest Report September 20, 2023
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BRILEY J KIMBROUGH
|1992
|2012 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 20, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:33 AM on September 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
