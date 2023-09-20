City of Meridian Arrest Report September 20, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BRILEY J KIMBROUGH19922012 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 20, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:33 AM on September 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects, one wielding, a gun while the other stands in back
Attempted armed robbery of a Dollar General in Meridian
Jeffery L. Callender was wanted by Caddo Parish, La., authorities on charges of attempted...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Louisiana arrested in Meridian
MPD said 25-year-old James Lanier will be extradited back to Meridian to face a murder charge...
Arrest made in 2022 Meridian murder case
Michael David Huey and Colby Scott Thompson were identified as suspects in a burglary at Poplar...
School district IDs suspects in theft from Poplar Springs Elementary
Minor High School band director
Body cam shows high school band director’s arrest after football game

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 20, 2023
MPD said 25-year-old James Lanier will be extradited back to Meridian to face a murder charge...
Arrest made in 2022 Meridian murder case
Jeffery L. Callender was wanted by Caddo Parish, La., authorities on charges of attempted...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Louisiana arrested in Meridian
Michael David Huey and Colby Scott Thompson were identified as suspects in a burglary at Poplar...
School district IDs suspects in theft from Poplar Springs Elementary