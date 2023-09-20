Community Foundation Donates to First Responders Benevolent Fund

Proceeds benefit First Responders Benevolent Fund
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Community Foundation of East Mississippi continued to spread good will by donating to the Meridian Firefighters Association.

The check for $6,000 was presented to Captain Justin Kentfield on behalf of the First Responders Benevolent Fund, which provides support to First Responders in times of need.

The money was raised at the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Meridian. The event was a tribute to the firefighters that lost their lives on 9/11 at the World Trade Center.

