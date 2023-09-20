FDA declines approval of needle-free epinephrine

FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a needle-free version of epinephrine and requested more information about the needle-free allergy drug.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is sending a drug maker back to the drawing board.

ASR Pharmaceuticals’ nasal spray, called “Neffy,” is a needle-free epinephrine that is aimed for people who suffer from severe allergies.

Earlier this year, an independent branch of the FDA recommended the product be approved.

However, on Tuesday, the deadline for the FDA to give the nod, the agency asked for additional information about Neffy, including more research on repeat dosages of the drug.

The president and CEO of ARS issued a statement saying the company was “very surprised by this action.”

If Neffy does eventually get approved, it would be the first product of its type.

Roughly 40 million Americans experience severe allergic reactions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects, one wielding, a gun while the other stands in back
Attempted armed robbery of a Dollar General in Meridian
Minor High School band director
Body cam shows high school band director’s arrest after football game
Michael David Huey and Colby Scott Thompson were identified as suspects in a burglary at Poplar...
School district IDs suspects in theft from Poplar Springs Elementary
Jeffery L. Callender was wanted by Caddo Parish, La., authorities on charges of attempted...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Louisiana arrested in Meridian
If you have any information about the crime, please contact the MPSD Campus Police at...
Over 70 electronic devices stolen from Poplar Springs Elementary

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint,...
Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures
Traffic will be shifted from the old lanes to the newly constructed lanes in both directions on...
Traffic Alert: Lane shift set for Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit
Next chance of rain by Sunday
When will rain return?