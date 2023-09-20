Funeral for retired Judge George Warner set for Saturday

Retired Chancery Judge George Warner died Sept. 16 at age 93.
Retired Chancery Judge George Warner died Sept. 16 at age 93.(George Warner family via Webb & Stephens Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The funeral for retired Chancery Judge George Warner will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home on Highway 39. Visitation will precede the service.

Warner died Sept 16 at age 93.

He served as a chancellor for Lauderdale and Clarke counties for 12 years and was district attorney for the 10th Circuit Court District before that, after moving to Meridian to practice law.

Warner was unusual and often ruled immediately from the bench rather than taking cases “under advisement”. His obituary recalls he once fined himself for leaving on a fishing trip when a hearing was scheduled in his court. Read his full obituary here.

