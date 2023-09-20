‘He’s going to be sorely missed’: Law enforcement all over the state give final salute to Flowood Chief Ricky McMillian

By Brendan Hall
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A sea of blue filled First Baptist Church of Fannin in Brandon Wednesday morning as law enforcement officers from all over the state gave a final salute to Flowood’s police chief.

Chief Ricky McMillian died Saturday after a months-long fight against Stage 4 cancer.

“It hits home because of the fact that I’m a cancer survivor,” Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. “When I was dealing with my cancer, he was one of the first ones at my bedside to check on me.”

The strong showing of officers at McMillian’s funeral served as a testament to the number of bonds he formed during the 35 years he dedicated to law enforcement.

According to his obituary, McMillian was a second-generation law enforcement officer, following in his father’s footsteps.

He was also a husband, a father of two, and a friend to many.

“He was a great guy and a good friend,” Daughtry said. “We used to always argue because he used to tell me that the best catfish came from Belzoni, Mississippi. That’s where he’s from, and we would go back and forth about who had the best catfish.”

The Belzoni native spent three years serving as chief in his hometown. That is, until 2004 when he began serving as a patrolman for Flowood, according to his obituary.

In 2018, McMillian was promoted to Flowood’s top cop where he continued to develop life-long bonds with the men and women he served with.

“He’s going to be sorely missed,” Madison Police Chief Gene Waldrop said. “Of course, being here in the metro area, you have 10 or 12 chiefs who work really close with each other.”

Friends describe McMillian as someone who was community driven, always willing to lend a helping hand, and, most importantly, a family man.

“I’m going to miss his friendship, but his legacy here at the Flowood Police Department is going to live on,” Chief Daughtry said.

Chief McMillian, or as his friends called him, “Ricky Mac,” was 56-years-old.

It remains unclear who will fill McMillian’s shoes as Flowood’s police chief.

