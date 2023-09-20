‘I think it’s all 100% true’: Travis Kelce’s brother talks Taylor Swift dating rumors

Jason Kelce said he believes the rumors are true about brother Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's...
Jason Kelce said he believes the rumors are true about brother Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship during a radio interview.(AP)
By Heidi Schmidt and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCTV/Gray News) - Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are no longer “quietly hanging out,” according to his brother and fellow NFL player Jason Kelce.

Jason Kelce fueled the relationship rumor during a weekly interview with Philadelphia radio station WIP’s Morning Show on Wednesday. His comment comes after former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez asked about it on Amazon Prime’s postgame show Thursday.

“Tony kind of blindsided me with that question Thursday night. And I don’t know, it’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening with Travis’ love life,” Jason Kelce said. “I try to keep a, you know, his business his business, stay out of that world.

“But having said that, man, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100% true.”

The dating rumors started swirling earlier this month.

Travis Kelce has been asked about dating the pop superstar but has not confirmed or commented publicly on the relationship.

Swifties also claimed the superstar’s choice of jewelry is another sign of the budding relationship. Swift reportedly wore an opal pendant during an outing in New York on Sept. 8. The opal is also the birthstone for Libras, which Kelce celebrates on Oct. 5.

A New York content creator known as HIJO took a picture of Kelce outside club Zero Bond in New York on July 19. Swift is known to frequent the members-only club.

Rumors about the two stars began after Kelce said he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he attended her Kansas City concert.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects, one wielding, a gun while the other stands in back
Attempted armed robbery of a Dollar General in Meridian
Jeffery L. Callender was wanted by Caddo Parish, La., authorities on charges of attempted...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Louisiana arrested in Meridian
MPD said 25-year-old James Lanier will be extradited back to Meridian to face a murder charge...
Arrest made in 2022 Meridian murder case
Michael David Huey and Colby Scott Thompson were identified as suspects in a burglary at Poplar...
School district IDs suspects in theft from Poplar Springs Elementary
Minor High School band director
Body cam shows high school band director’s arrest after football game

Latest News

FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Trial of police officers to begin in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death from sedative and neck hold
FILE - Fran Drescher, left, president of SAG-AFTRA, and Meredith Stiehm, president of Writers...
As writers and studios resume negotiations, here are the key players in the Hollywood strikes
Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
Attorney General Garland faces GOP questioning on authority of prosecutor in Hunter Biden case
A new album by the Consumer Product Safety Commission is tailored to young adults.
New ‘album’ by federal agency focuses on safety
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in...
Biden pledges to address ‘hard issues’ related to democracy as he meets with Israel’s Netanyahu