A graveside service to celebrate James’s life will be held at the MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 10:30 am with Rev. Rodney Anderson officiating. Friends, family members, and fellow veterans are invited to gather and honor his memory. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

James Algen Gillis, a devoted husband, dedicated father, and kind friend, passed away peacefully at his home on September 18, 2023, at the age of 71, in Hickory, MS.

Although his journey may have come to an end, the impact James had on his loved ones and his community will be remembered. James served his country with honor, proudly donning the uniform of the United States Army as a Military Police Officer. Beyond his service in the military, James cherished his role as a husband, father, and grandfather. James’s commitment to his family was unyielding, and he created a home filled with love, laughter, and treasured memories. In his free time, James enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. Whether it be camping or simply spending time with his precious grandchildren. As a member of, American Legion Post 173, the organization held a special place to James through the years where he made many memories and friendships.

James Algen Gillis, a remarkable individual and beloved member of our community, will forever hold a special place in our hearts. May he rest in eternal peace, knowing the profound impact he made on those fortunate enough to have known him.

Survivors include his wife, Sandrine Gillis, children, James Robert Gillis (Fontaine), Christina Cook (Jim), Fabien Gillis (Tabitha), and Julien Gillis (Hannah); grandchildren, Oliver, Bentley, Bode, Arlo, Samantha, Angel, Kendall, Camren, Jimmy, June, and J.R.; father, Algen Gillis (Christine); siblings, Teri Cunningham (Danny), Vicki Hughes (Tracy), and John Gillis; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolly Evans Gillis, and an infant son, Sebastian Gillis.

