Meridian murder suspect arrested

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A suspect in a 2022 Meridian murder case was arrested earlier this month in Florida, according to Meridian Police.

MPD said 25-year-old James Lanier will be extradited back to Meridian to face the charge in the death of DaJon Huggins, 26, who was killed Aug. 5, 2022, in the 2200 block of 22nd Avenue.

Meridian Police said Tuesday that Lanier was apprehended Sept. 5, 2023, through a collaboration of the Meridian Police Criminal Investigations and Special Operations units with the North Florida Region U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Lanier’s bond is set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.