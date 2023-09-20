Mornings lows gradually climb

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve started our mornings with mid 50s since Monday, but AM lows will start climbing a bit as we move towards the end of the week. A southeast wind returns, so Wednesday morning lows will range from 58-61 degrees. Low-mid 60s are expected for Thursday and Friday mornings, but the winds will turn & come from the NE by Friday in response to a low developing off the SE coast. Regardless, these morning temps remain relatively comfortable considering we’ve had to endure much worse.

As for rain, well, there is an upper-disturbance that will clip our area from the north. It’ll bring the chance of scattered showers to parts of Northern Mississippi, but don’t expect much of anything in our area. The only exception is for our NW counties (like around Neshoba County), isolated showers may make it there...but there won’t be much (and the chances are slim). Otherwise, the streak of dry weather continues into into Saturday. Isolated showers return by Sunday evening, then we’ll have additional chance for rain most of next week.

The rain is very much needed since most of our area is suffering from some form of a drought. The next drought update comes out on Thursday morning.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re continuing to monitor Hurricane Nigel as it moves over the Central Atlantic waters. Gradual weakening is expected through Friday as it moves over cooler waters and gets caught up in stronger upper-level winds.

We’re continuing to watch two other areas: The South Central Atlantic and the waters off the SE coast of the U.S.

There’s a likely chance for development over the next week for the disturbance that’s in the South Central Atlantic, but the area off the SE has a low chance of development for now. It definitely needs to be closely watched because forecast models are hinting at an area of low pressure developing there (in affiliation with frontal boundary)...that could turn into a tropical low. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. The next name up is Ophelia.

