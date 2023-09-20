Nigel remains a hurricane

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re continuing to monitor Hurricane Nigel as it moves over the Central Atlantic waters. It has strengthened, but a gradual weakening is expected through Friday as it moves over cooler waters and gets caught up in stronger upper-level winds.

We’re continuing to watch two other areas: The South Central Atlantic and the waters off the SE Coast of the U.S.

There’s a likely chance for development over the next week for the disturbance that’s in the South Central Atlantic, but the area off the SE Coast has a low chance of development for now. It definitely needs to be closely watched because forecast models are hinting at an area of low pressure developing there (in affiliation with frontal boundary)... that could turn into a tropical low. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. The next name up is Ophelia.

