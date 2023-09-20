Overnight lane closure on I-20/59 in Meridian

The outside westbound lane between Exit 154B and Exit 153, including the westbound lane of the Exit 153 ramp, will be temporarily closed to traffic.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation will have a lane closed overnight in Meridian.

The outside westbound lane between Exit 154B and Exit 153, including the westbound lane of the Exit 153 ramp, will be temporarily closed to traffic. The closure is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

A sign truss will be replaced.

Drivers are asked to slow down and be alert for workers.

