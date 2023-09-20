Pat Harrison Waterway District hosts public meeting about dam breach at Archusa Creek Water Park

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Pat Harrison Waterway District held a meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the dam breach at Archusa Creek Water Park in Quitman.

Attendees were able to ask questions and have a discussion with Josh Todd, the Interim Executive Director.

Todd explained the first phase of getting the ball rolling on fixing the dam.

“Through the Mobile Corps of Engineers in Mobile, Ala. They have come on board and they’re going to do the analysis part of it. So, they’re going to come in, they’re going to drill holes, they’re going to see what they’re working with. Once that phase is done, we’re going to move hopefully over to ERDC out of Vicksburg, Ms., and they’re going to, hopefully, do the design phase of it. So, by the time ERDC is done with this, we’ll have a design and build sheet to where we can send this out for bids,” said Todd.

Attendee Johnny Roberts was glad to hear an update on the breach.

“Josh Todd did a good job of telling us of what’s being done and how it’s moving along with the Corps. of Engineers and the people associated with it. We feel like it’s being done professionally, and everybody is on the same page, moving in the right direction,” said Roberts.

Todd said the Corps of Engineers is hoping to start the analysis on the dam in October.

Then the Engineer Research and Development Center, also known as ERDC, will be able to make a design for the project with a price estimate expected to be available in January.

News 11 will keep you updated as the story develops.

