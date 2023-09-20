Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet

A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
By Anna Kathman and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OTSEGO CO., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want to get stuck.

Michigan State Police said first responders were called to a boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County at 11 a.m. Tuesday for a woman stuck in the outhouse toilet.

Upon arriving to the boat launch, first responders heard the woman yelling for help. She told them she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet and lowered herself in to retrieve it, police said, adding the woman was unable to get out.

Conservation officers from the Department of Natural Resources and state troopers removed the toilet, and a strap was used to hoist her out to safety.

If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, state police encouraged you to not attempt to retrieve it since serious injury could occur.

