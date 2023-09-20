Renovations start at Hope Village for Children in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian emergency shelter for children is making some much-needed improvements to one building on its campus.

Hope Village for Children is a safe haven for kids throughout the Magnolia State who are placed in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment.

35 plus workers with the Associated Builders and Contractors of Mississippi started the interior demotion of what will be the new recreation center at Hope Village.

Associated Builders and Contractors of Mississippi is a state commercial contractors association and they selected Hope Village as its charity cause for the year.

The Community Outreach Coordinator Kathy Parrish said Hope Village houses about 25 to 30 children so this new center will be a great benefit.

“This will make a huge difference in the lives of the children that we serve. Ultimately, our goal at Hope Village is to help them heal from their trauma and grow and transform into young adults who can have a successful future and so this will help them. The things that will be in the rec center are an art station, media station, exercise station, a place to watch movies and just be together and socialize. This will help them. It helps them heal from their trauma, their great outlets for their trauma, and their healing and so we’re really grateful for this,” said Parrish.

Mason Phillips, the Project Manager, shares plans for the renovations.

“The building itself was an existing cafeteria. If I understand correctly and so, we’re basically taking the whole thing. We’ll have, you know, new walls. It’ll be an open floor plan concept, with new ceilings. We’re repainting everything. We’ve already replaced the roof. And, you know, all the exterior glass. And so, it’s just, it’s basically the shell of the building is getting demoed, and then all the interiors will be brand new,” said Phillips.

Robert Smith, the 2023 Chairman of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Mississippi, explains why giving back to the community in this way is so important.

“This particular year, being the Chairman of ABC, I just had a unique opportunity to maybe select Hope Village or help get Hope Village really selected as their charity for the year. And once you see the mission and see the video and find out what Hope Village is all about, which I’ve known for a long time, but a lot of the state didn’t really know and it’s an awesome mission. It really is. It’s changing the lives of kids and in this country and they really need it,” said Smith.

The project manager is hoping to be done with all the renovations to the recreation center by the end of the year.

